Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman Wins FIH Poligras Magic Skill Award

Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman wins the Poligras Magic Skill Award for his spectacular 3D goal at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

Rehman impressed fans with a stunning display of 3D skills during Pakistan’s match against Wales. He controlled the ball in the air, weaved past four defenders and finished the move with a superb goal.

His goal received 44% of the global fan vote, narrowly beating South Africa’s Kenton Melville, who secured 39%. Fans cast their votes between September 4 and 13.

Rehman’s Goal Wins Global Vote

The Poligras Magic Skill Award featured six shortlisted moments from the World Cup. Three came from the men’s competition and three from the women’s tournament.

FIH Global Supplier Polytan presents the award to recognise exceptional skill, creativity and technical brilliance in hockey.

Rehman’s winning moment appeared on the official FIH shortlist under the title “Rehman’s 3-D Magic.”

Bichu Devi Wins Women’s Award

India goalkeeper Bichu Devi Karibam won the women’s award with 52% of the vote.

India Storm Into Asian Games Semifinals After Crushing Japan

She earned the honour for a spectacular reflex save against England during the final minute of their pool-stage match. The save helped India secure qualification for the knockout stage.

India eventually finished fifth at the World Cup, their best women’s finish in 52 years, according to FIH.

Pakistan Hockey Federation Congratulates Rehman

The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup took place in Belgium and the Netherlands and concluded on August 30. Germany won the men’s title, while Argentina claimed the women’s championship.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani congratulated Rehman on his achievement. He said the recognition could inspire young hockey players across Pakistan.

Rehman’s award adds another highlight to Pakistan’s campaign at the global tournament and showcases the individual skill that continues to attract international attention.

Follow THE AZB