20% Reduction in Monthly Fee of Private Schools by Govt. of Sindh;Syed Tariq Shah,Central Chairman, A.P.S.M.A

Attention School Owners

As you are well aware of the current situation of the world due to Covid-19 pandemic and that has severely affected Pakistan as well. The citizens of our country are also in lockdown situation and facing crisis. we do understand that we (Private Institutions) are also the victim of such crisis. You have seen since day one of closure of schools, we have fought for the rights of schools and to safeguard their interests.

As we have shared earlier in yesterday’s update that the all Private Schools associations met to work on the possibilities and came on one page. We then had meeting with Mr. Saeed Ghani Minister Education Sindh regarding our demands. After that earlier today 9th April 2020 the notification was issued by Directorate of Private Institutions (Attached below)

Elaboration of the Final Notification for schools:

1) Schools have to charge fee on monthly basis

2) Schools have to give 20% discount to all students on their approved Fee

3) The parents who will give monthly fee in the respective months (i.e. April and May) will be able to avail the 20% Covid-19 discount, resulting in failure to pay in these months (April and May) the Covid-19 discount of 20% will expire and they have to pay 100%.

4) Schools have to pay 100% salary to their permanent Staff (Admin, Teaching and Non-Teaching)

APSMA Achievement:

1) After a long negotiations and dialogue with Education Minister and Govt. Of Sindh we managed to get permission for schools to open Admin office which we believe is a great achievement itself as other provinces are still struggling for opening their admin offices.

2) All the Associations of Private Schools convinced Education Minister to bound Parent to pay monthly fee on time and the Covid-19 Discount of 20% will be applicable ONLY IF PAID IN RESPECTIVE MONTHS. If parent pay later onwards the discount will expire and parents have to pay 100% for the month of April and May.

APSMA Stance:

The letter issued today i.e. 9th April 2020 by Directorate of Private Institutions Sindh is acceptable with heavy heart. This is a pandemic and we have to understand that along with school issues there are problems of parents as well, who are really in panic and crisis. We believe with the passage of time they will face severe financial crises as majority of businesses are closed. Educational Institutions have their own reasons which we agree completely that they have fixed cost either schools are open or not. However, that was very well conveyed in media and to Government by APSMA. It’s time we accept that for 2 months we have to face loss and we are fortunate enough to get 80% revenue unlike the other sectors who have to pay costs but can’t get revenue.

We (All Private schools Associations) could manage to make compulsory for parents to pay in respective months to get 20% Covid-19 discount. We would request all the Private Institutions to follow it and we assure you that we will not stand down to fight for your expenses moreover will continue to work for subsidy and incentives for schools to cover up their 20% loss.

May ALLAH keep all of us safe and give us strength to continue giving education to our Nation. AMEEN

Like this: Like Loading...