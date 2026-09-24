Sindh Governor Highlights Strong Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Ties at National Day Event

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia while addressing an event marking Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day as the chief guest.

Hashmi said Saudi Arabia is more than a friendly country for Pakistan. He described the relationship as a deep bond shared by the people of both countries.

He said Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations rest on strong foundations of faith, shared values, culture, trade and brotherhood.

Defence and Regional Security

The Sindh governor said defence cooperation has further strengthened trust, peace and security between the two countries.

He also referred to the Makkah Defence Agreement involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in August 2026. He said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to collective security, peace and mutual respect.

Hashmi said Pakistan has consistently expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia over its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

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He added that Saudi Arabia has also stood by Pakistan during difficult times and continued to provide strong friendship and cooperation.

Expanding Economic Cooperation

The governor said economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are expanding across several sectors.

These include energy, industry, minerals, information technology, tourism, agriculture and food security.

He said bilateral cooperation goes beyond diplomacy. It also creates opportunities for employment, business, technology, investment and economic growth for people in both countries.

Hashmi highlighted Sindh’s long coastline, major ports, agricultural and industrial resources, and strategic location as important opportunities for Saudi investment.

Shared Vision for Prosperity

The Sindh governor said the two countries share a vision based on unity, peace and prosperity.

“Unity is our strength, peace is our aspiration and prosperity is our shared destination,” he said.

He expressed hope that Saudi Arabia’s journey of development, prosperity and success would continue.

Hashmi also said the Pakistan-Saudi relationship, which began with faith, strengthened through trust and expanded through cooperation, could contribute to peace, prosperity and human development across the region.

National Day Celebrations

During the ceremony, Governor Hashmi joined the Saudi Consul General and consuls general of Gulf Cooperation Council countries to cut a cake marking Saudi Arabia’s National Day.

Federal and provincial ministers, Sindh government secretaries, the Sindh police inspector general, consuls general and diplomatic representatives from various countries, business leaders, prominent citizens and other distinguished guests attended the event.

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