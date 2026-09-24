Meta Unveils Charm AI Device as It Expands Beyond Smart Glasses

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils the new Meta Charm AI device as Meta expands its AI hardware lineup.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a new handheld device called Meta Charm on Wednesday as the company expands its artificial intelligence hardware strategy beyond smart glasses.

The compact device is designed to work with Meta’s new Muse AI assistant. Measuring about the size of an Apple AirPods case, Charm features a roughly 2-inch touchscreen and built-in 5G connectivity.

Shipping is expected to begin during the holiday season in December, although Meta has not announced a price.

“We pack the whole Muse experience, including the whole real-time voice and avatar stack, into something that fits on a keychain and is always available to talk to,” Zuckerberg said at Meta’s annual device event, Meta Connect, in Menlo Park, California.

The announcement comes as technology companies search for alternatives to the smartphone. Major firms are investing heavily in AI-powered devices that can see, hear and respond to users.

Smart glasses, wearable devices and handheld AI gadgets are now emerging as potential alternatives. However, it remains uncertain which form factor will gain widespread consumer adoption.

Meta has already found traction with its AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses, developed through its partnership with EssilorLuxottica.

Meta Expands Muse AI Assistant

Wider access to the Muse AI assistant will now come to Meta’s smart glasses lineup. New capabilities include computer interaction and integration with retailers and services such as Walmart, Best Buy and Gap.

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According to the company, Muse will become the primary interface for its glasses. Users will be able to shop, make appointments and complete tasks through voice commands.

Another major announcement was Meta VR Glasses, which will cost $1,299. The device aims to provide advanced virtual-reality features in a slimmer design than traditional headsets.

A separate battery and processor unit helps reduce the weight of the VR glasses. Meta said the device weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards.

The product is scheduled to launch in spring 2027. It responds to eye movements, voice commands and hand gestures.

Linda Sui, founder of Smart Analytics Group, said the lower weight could improve the user experience. She also noted that the device retains many familiar VR use cases and carries a higher price.

Camera-Free Ray-Ban Meta Audio

Alongside the VR product, Meta introduced Ray-Ban Meta Audio, a new pair of smart glasses without cameras.

Audio recording remains available, but the glasses will not provide a clear visual signal to people nearby when recording takes place. Camera-equipped Ray-Ban Meta glasses use a light to indicate when they are filming.

Starting at $349, the new audio-only glasses will ship from October 13. EssilorLuxottica is again partnering with Meta on the latest designs.

Removing the cameras has allowed the company to create thinner frames. New options include Clubmaster-style browline frames and squared Burbank designs.

Battery life will reach up to 12 hours on a single charge. That compares with nine hours for the latest third-generation Ray-Ban glasses.

Privacy Questions Continue

Privacy concerns remain a major issue as AI devices increasingly rely on cameras and microphones.

Meta has faced criticism, privacy lawsuits and restrictions at some venues over concerns about recording people without consent. The debate could influence the wider development of AI-powered wearable technology.

Jitesh Ubrani, a director at market research firm IDC, said audio-only glasses still raise questions about consent.

The company argued that privacy was not the only reason for removing cameras. Meta also believes there is consumer demand for glasses focused on audio.

“Audio has been our most popular feature since day one because our glasses give you high-quality sound without closing you off from the world around you,” Meta said.

With Charm, smart glasses and virtual-reality hardware, Meta is expanding its AI strategy across several device categories. The company is positioning Muse as a central interface as the technology industry explores what could come after the smartphone.

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