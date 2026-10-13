Women Media Center Marks 20 Years of Empowering Women in Journalism

Women Media Center celebrates two decades of empowering women journalists at an alumni gathering in Karachi.

The Women Media Center (WMC) has marked 20 years of promoting women’s empowerment and professional development in journalism. The organisation held a special event titled “WMC Alumni Meetup: Learning, Leadership and Impact” at a local hotel in Karachi.

The gathering celebrated former students and interns. It also highlighted WMC’s contribution to training women and expanding their opportunities in the media industry.

Building Opportunities for Women Journalists

WMC Founder and CEO Fauzia Shaheen said the centre was established to address women’s underrepresentation in mainstream media. She also highlighted the limited opportunities available for women to gain practical experience, particularly in Urdu journalism.

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The centre has focused on providing quality media training. Over the years, it has helped women develop professional skills and pursue careers in journalism.

Renowned analyst Huma Baqai said women had proved their ability to excel in serious journalism. However, she stressed that professional progress must also lead to greater representation in decision-making roles.

Alumni Share Their Professional Journeys

A panel discussion brought together senior journalists and former WMC trainees. They shared experiences and reflected on the centre’s influence on their careers.

Shehla Mahmood, associated with the Arts Council of Pakistan, recalled learning the practical aspects of journalism at WMC. She described the centre as her first institution for hands-on media training.

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Haya Fatima Iqbal said she first used a camera during a WMC workshop in 2007. She credited the centre with playing an important role in her professional journey.

Documentary filmmaker Zainab Younus, who comes from Quetta, also highlighted WMC’s contribution. She said the centre gave her an important opportunity to gain practical experience in journalism and fieldwork.

Call for Greater Leadership and Diverse Roles

Senior anchor Saadia Ghaus called for more opportunities for women journalists across different beats. She urged media organisations to move beyond traditionally assigned soft beats. She also emphasised the need for more institutions like WMC to prepare women for diverse newsroom responsibilities.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Shaheen Atiq credited WMC with inspiring her to pursue journalism. She said the centre taught her the fundamentals of news writing.

Mania Shakeel, a journalist associated with Deutsche Welle (DW), said WMC laid the foundation for her career. The training also helped her build confidence in front of the camera.

Celebrating Two Decades of Impact

The event highlighted the achievements of women trained by WMC. It also stressed the importance of professional networks, collaboration and mentorship among alumni.

The programme concluded with the presentation of commemorative shields to the panel guests. Participants recognised WMC’s contribution to women’s training, career development and representation in the media industry.

As WMC completes two decades, its alumni gathering renewed the call for continued investment in women journalists. Better training, stronger networks and greater leadership opportunities remain essential to building a more inclusive media industry.

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