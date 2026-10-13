October 14, 2026

Pakistani Medical Equipment Companies Participate in Medical Japan 2026

Web Desk October 13, 2026
Pakistani companies attend Medical Japan 2026 at Makuhari Messe to explore medical equipment business opportunities.

Pakistani medical equipment companies participate in Medical Japan 2026 in Japan.

Seven Pakistani companies participated in Medical Japan 2026, held at Makuhari Messe in Japan from October 7 to 9. The companies attended at the invitation of Nippon Co., Ltd. and its Pakistani counterpart, La Nippon.

The initiative aims to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Japan. It also seeks to create opportunities for business cooperation in the medical equipment sector.

For the first time, the Pakistani government also invited companies to participate in the exhibition. This step could further support Pakistani businesses seeking international exposure and commercial partnerships.

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The organisers hope that both initiatives will produce positive results and encourage stronger trade relations between the two countries.

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