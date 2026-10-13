Pakistan Army Successfully Tests Extended-Range Fatah-2 Missile, ISPR Says

Pakistan Army conducts a test launch of the extended-range Fatah-2 missile, according to ISPR.

Pakistan’s Army has successfully test-launched the extended-range version of its Fatah-2 missile, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ISPR said the Fatah-2 Extended Range (ER) system features advanced navigation and modern avionics.

The military said the missile can engage targets with high precision. It also claimed the system’s trajectory and manoeuvrability could help it overcome missile defence systems.

Extended Range Enhances Operational Reach

According to ISPR, the extended-range version will increase the Pakistan Army’s reach. It will also strengthen the force’s ability to engage targets at greater distances.

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The statement did not disclose the missile’s exact range or provide details of the test’s flight performance.

Army Officials Witness Test Launch

The Commander of the Army Rocket Force Command witnessed the launch alongside senior Pakistan Army officers. Scientists and engineers involved in the programme also attended.

The commander praised their dedication and technical expertise, ISPR said.

Civil and Military Leadership Congratulates Team

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and the service chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful test.

The military described the launch as a successful test of the extended-range Fatah-2 weapon system.

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