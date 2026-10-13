Funeral Prayers Held in Rawalpindi for Two Army Pilots Martyred in Quetta Crash

National and military leaders attend funeral prayers for two Pakistan Army pilots at Chaklala Garrison.

Funeral prayers took place at Chaklala Garrison on Tuesday. The ceremony honoured two Pakistan Army pilots who died in a training aircraft crash near Quetta.

Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun Shaheed and Captain Abdul Samad Shaheed died in the Mushshak aircraft crash on October 12. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the news.

National and Military Leaders Attend Funeral

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the funeral prayers. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, also joined the ceremony.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister attended as well. The Minister for Information and Broadcasting also joined the gathering.

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The Commander of National Strategic Command and senior civil and military officials were present. Relatives of the two officers also attended the prayers.

Armed Forces Honour the Fallen Pilots

The Pakistan Armed Forces paid tribute to both officers. ISPR said the entire nation shared in honouring their sacrifice.

The military praised their courage, dedication and commitment to Pakistan. It said their service would remain a source of national pride.

The authorities will lay both officers to rest in their hometowns. Military officials will conduct their funerals with full military honours, ISPR said.

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