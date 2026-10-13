Karachi Prepares for World Culture Festival 2026 as Commissioner Reviews Security and Arrangements

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews arrangements for the Third World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 at the Arts Council.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has reviewed arrangements for the Third World Culture Festival Karachi 2026. He chaired a key meeting at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The festival will run from October 29 to November 22. The Arts Council will organise the event in collaboration with the Government of Sindh.

Naqvi urged government departments and civic bodies to work together. He said the festival would help showcase Karachi and Pakistan to international audiences. He also directed officials to follow the instructions of the chief minister and chief secretary of Sindh.

Security and City Beautification

The commissioner called for strong security arrangements throughout the festival. He directed deputy commissioners, police and the Special Security Unit (SSU) to coordinate their efforts.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and town administrations will improve cleanliness and beautify key routes. They will also decorate areas around festival venues to create a welcoming atmosphere.

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Officials will arrange visits for international guests to scenic, historic and cultural sites across Karachi. The proposed visits include the University of Karachi, NED University and SZABIST. Delegates will also visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

More Than 1,500 Artists Expected

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah briefed the commissioner on the festival programme and preparations. He said more than 1,000 artists from over 150 countries would visit Karachi. More than 500 local artists from across Pakistan would also perform.

The programme will feature theatre groups and musicians from the United States, Iran, Russia and Latin America. Shah described the festival as an internationally recognised cultural event.

He said organisers were preparing facilities to welcome and accommodate visiting artists. He also thanked the Sindh government and Karachi administration for their support.

Dedicated Facilitation Desk Planned

The meeting assigned Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso to oversee administrative support for festival activities at the Arts Council.

A dedicated facilitation desk will guide visiting artists, delegates and event organisers. Officials will also coordinate transport and other arrangements for international guests arriving at the airport.

The Arts Council and relevant institutions will work together to display festival branding and promotional material across Karachi. Officials said these efforts would highlight the city’s cultural attractions.

Fire Safety Measures Under Review

The meeting also reviewed fire safety arrangements at the Arts Council and other festival venues.

Officials will conduct fire safety audits under the supervision of the deputy commissioner south. The Director of Civil Defence will work with the Arts Council to check safety measures.

The review will cover firefighting equipment, emergency exits and clearly marked entry and exit points. Officials will also check compliance with relevant safety protocols.

Schools to Participate in Festival

The meeting also discussed bringing school students to the festival. The Arts Council is coordinating with the Education Department to prepare a participation plan.

The meeting included Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso, KMC Municipal Commissioner Abrar Jafar, Civil Defence officials, police and SSU representatives. Officials from cantonment boards also attended.

Other deputy commissioners and representatives of relevant departments joined the meeting online.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Naqvi said the KMC and town administrations would focus on cleanliness, beautification and visitor convenience. The participating institutions pledged to coordinate with the Arts Council to support the festival.

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