Sea Green Enterprises says the milestone demonstrates the potential of Pakistani seafood to compete in highly regulated global markets.

Pakistan seafood has reached European supermarket shelves, marking a significant development for the country’s fisheries and seafood export industry and highlighting its growing ability to meet strict international quality and food-safety requirements.

The milestone was highlighted by Asim Abrar, chief executive of Sea Green Enterprises, during a visit to the company by a high-level Chinese delegation and other distinguished guests.

Abrar said the presence of seafood originating from Pakistan in European retail markets represented an important breakthrough for the country’s seafood sector.

He said the achievement demonstrated that Pakistani seafood could compete in demanding international markets when it was processed, packaged and handled in accordance with European and international standards.

European market opens new opportunities

European food markets are among the most closely regulated in the world, making access to supermarket supply chains an important benchmark for seafood exporters.

Abrar said Pakistan had considerable potential to expand its seafood exports if the industry received greater investment in infrastructure, modern processing facilities and value-added production.

He estimated that the sector could potentially generate between $1 billion and $2 billion in exports if its capacity was developed effectively.

The expansion of value-added seafood products could also help Pakistani businesses move beyond the export of raw or minimally processed products and capture greater value in international markets.

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Government support acknowledged

Abrar expressed appreciation for the Marine Fisheries Department, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and other government institutions involved in supporting the sector.

He said cooperation between industry and government agencies had helped create opportunities for Pakistan-origin seafood to enter highly regulated international markets.

The development comes as Pakistan seeks to diversify its export base and strengthen sectors capable of generating foreign exchange.

For the seafood industry, meeting international food-safety and quality requirements remains critical to gaining access to major markets and building long-term relationships with overseas buyers.

‘Made in Pakistan’ seafood gains global reach

Sea Green Enterprises’ achievement is being viewed as an example of Pakistani seafood successfully reaching premium international retail channels.

The development highlights the potential of Pakistan’s fisheries sector, which has significant scope for greater investment, technological upgrading and value addition.

Abrar said the breakthrough should encourage further investment in modern seafood processing and help establish a stronger and more sustainable international presence for Pakistani products.

With European supermarket access now providing an important market opportunity, industry stakeholders hope the development will encourage other exporters to improve processing standards and pursue new international markets.

The growing presence of Pakistani seafood abroad could ultimately contribute to higher exports, greater value addition and increased recognition of “Made in Pakistan” products in global food markets.

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