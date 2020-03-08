HEADLINEPAKISTAN

International Women’s Day observed nationwide

News Desk 11 hours ago
KARACHI – International Women’s Day was observed on Sunday to raise awareness against gender bias and take action for equality.

This year’s theme of the Day is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the Women’s Day have called for ensuring to provide equal opportunities to women in all fields.

The President in his message emphasized to ensure equal opportunities for women in education, health and jobs, besides ensuring their rights of inheritance, safety in all spaces, and no harassment or violence.

The Prime Minister in his message to the nation reaffirmed his pledge to take all measures that would help the women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life.

He said inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and conducive environment to women.

Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs Channel ran special transmission to mark the International Women’s Day .

During the special programmes, achievements of Pakistani women in various fields were highlighted.

The channel also highlighted the government’s efforts and steps for women empowerment in its various programs being aired simultaneously from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

A two-hour special programme was aired after 1800 hours bulletin wherein prominent women belonging to various fields participated as guests.

