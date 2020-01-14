Waheed Group
BUSINESS

Waheed Group won continuously fifth time best award of Best Palm oil importer

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI- Waheed Group of Companies continuously won fifth time the award for best Palm oil importer of Pakistan. In an international expo of international edible oil held in Pakistan and attended by international  representatives.

WG has won continuously fifth time the award for best oil importer of Pakistan. The award was received by Chairman of the group Abdul Waheed from Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi.

Group of Companies is the largest group deals in Ghee and Edibale Oils. This is the only industry in Pakistan which has been awarded by the President of Indonesia Primaduta Awarard.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
BUSINESS

High profile German delegation due on Oct.22

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI,: A thirty-member business delegation from Germany -representing important sectors like energy, engineering, security technology, financial services and construction-  will be on a two-day visit to Karachi, from October 22. This delegation was the result of joint efforts by Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Energy  and Technology; Pakistan Embassy in Berlin with support of Dr. […]
BUSINESS

Amazing New Daraz App has millions of products, deals and knows your choice

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Daraz has launched its brand new mobile app, boasting an assortment of more than 2 million products and a range of brand new features, offering customers an experience like never before. The new Daraz App is addressed to each user’s preferred customer journey: Official Stores for brand-loyalists, Collections for those fishing for inspiration, Brand Vouchers […]
BUSINESS

Asma Wajid Siddiqui CEO Montage Join USPAK Trade Development Council

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Ms. Asma Wajid Siddiqui CEO Montage Join USPAK Trade Development Council Ms. Asma Wajid Siddiqui CEO Montage met with Founder President of USPAK Trade Development Council Syed Turab Shah and accept the Responsibility Vice-Chairperson ” International Exhibition-Women Affairs” Secretary-General USPAK Trade Development Council Syed Aminullah Hussaini, Noor ul Hassan Secretary OperationA and Secretary […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.