Waheed Group won continuously fifth time best award of Best Palm oil importer

KARACHI- Waheed Group of Companies continuously won fifth time the award for best Palm oil importer of Pakistan. In an international expo of international edible oil held in Pakistan and attended by international representatives.

WG has won continuously fifth time the award for best oil importer of Pakistan. The award was received by Chairman of the group Abdul Waheed from Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi.

Group of Companies is the largest group deals in Ghee and Edibale Oils. This is the only industry in Pakistan which has been awarded by the President of Indonesia Primaduta Awarard.

Like this: Like Loading...