Utility Stores ensuring food supply in country:MD

Theazb Web Desk 53 mins ago
KARACHI – Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Umar Lodhi has said that all utility stores outlets are open across the country to serve specially the marginalized segment of the society.

In a statement, he said at this difficult time when the whole country is locked down, the utility stores are ensuring provision of essential commodities on subsidized rates.

He said sufficient stock of sugar, wheat flour, rice, ghee and pulses is available with the Corporation and on receiving complaints of shortage of such items, swift action is being taken to resolve the problem immediately.

