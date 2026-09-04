By Sanobar Nadir

There is a different kind of silence at sea.

From the shore, the Arabian Sea can appear endless and peaceful. Yet for the men and women who guard Pakistan’s maritime frontiers, those waters represent a responsibility that never sleeps.

Beyond the horizon lie the routes that carry the country’s trade. These waters connect Pakistan to the wider world. They also form approaches from which an adversary could seek to threaten the nation.

This is where the Pakistan Navy stands.

When war broke out in September 1965, the Indian Navy possessed a considerably larger fleet. Pakistan’s naval force was smaller. However, its sailors refused to let numbers determine the outcome.

Their mission was clear. They had to protect the coastline, safeguard the homeland and prevent the enemy from gaining an advantage at sea.

The Pakistan Army held its ground against aggression on land. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force established its own legendary record in the skies. However, the story of September 1965 remains incomplete without recognising the sailors who defended Pakistan’s waters.

The Pakistan Navy, known as a four-dimensional force, demonstrated its capabilities across the maritime domain. Its actions showed that courage, preparation and professional skill can challenge even a numerically superior force.

Operation Somnath and the Strike on Dwarka

The war did not end with the events of September 6. Fighting continued across different fronts, while the sea remained an active theatre.

Pakistan Navy units remained alert along the maritime frontier. Their presence helped deny the Indian Navy an opportunity to threaten Pakistan’s coastline.

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Then came the night of September 7.

As fighting continued on land and in the air, Pakistan Navy warships moved towards the Indian coastal town of Dwarka. In the early hours of September 8, Pakistani ships carried out Operation Somnath and struck shore installations at Dwarka.

The operation became an important chapter in Pakistan Navy history. It demonstrated that the country’s smaller naval force could also take the fight towards the enemy’s coast when circumstances demanded it.

For the Navy, Operation Somnath represented professional courage, planning and confidence under pressure. Its legacy continues to feature prominently in the country’s annual Defence Day commemorations.

PNS Ghazi and the Maritime Defence of Pakistan

Another important part of the 1965 story was PNS Ghazi.

The submarine’s patrol created a significant deterrent for the opposing fleet. Its presence in the Arabian Sea forced the Indian Navy to remain cautious and helped Pakistan maintain pressure along its maritime frontier.

For the sailors aboard Ghazi, the mission went beyond routine patrols. Their task was to make clear that any attempt to challenge Pakistan at sea would face a determined response.

That legacy continued into the 1971 war.

PNS Ghazi was lost near Visakhapatnam while operating in enemy waters. Its crew became part of the sacrifices made during that conflict.

Yet the Navy’s fighting spirit remained intact.

On December 9, 1971, PNS Hangor sank the Indian frigate INS Khukri. The engagement became one of the most notable chapters in Pakistan Navy history and remains a source of pride for the service.

Together, the sacrifices and achievements of 1965 and 1971 form an important part of the tribute paid to Pakistan’s armed forces every Defence Day.

A Legacy Carried Into the Modern Era

The sailors who defended Pakistan’s waters faced difficult odds. Their courage, however, did not disappear with the passing decades.

That spirit found a modern echo during Marka-e-Haq, when tensions between Pakistan and India escalated again in 2025.

As regional military capabilities continued to evolve, the Pakistan Navy maintained its focus on maritime security. The service remained committed to protecting Pakistan’s coastline and safeguarding its maritime interests.

Moreover, naval defence does not depend only on wartime operations.

During peacetime, the Pakistan Navy also plays a significant role in protecting the country’s coastal and maritime environment. Its missions include operations against drug trafficking and human trafficking.

These operations may attract less public attention than major military engagements. Nevertheless, they reflect the same principle of vigilance that has shaped the Navy’s role for decades.

Protecting Pakistan’s Maritime Frontiers

Anti-narcotics operations help disrupt maritime routes used for the illegal movement of drugs. Similarly, anti-human trafficking operations target vessels involved in the unlawful movement of people.

Such missions demand constant surveillance, coordination and professionalism.

At the same time, the Navy remains responsible for protecting Pakistan’s maritime sovereignty. Every officer and sailor who joins the service inherits a legacy shaped by PNS Ghazi, PNS Hangor and the crews who took part in the 1965 operations.

That legacy carries a simple message: Pakistan’s waters must never be left undefended.

The shuhada of the past did not sacrifice their lives merely to be remembered once a year. Their service reflected a larger commitment to Pakistan’s sovereignty and security.

The Spirit of the Men in White

Today’s generation may belong to a different era. Yet the conviction remains familiar.

They may not share the same blood, but they carry the same determination, passion and courage to defend Pakistan.

“Hasbuna Allahu wa Ni’mal Wakeel” remains a powerful expression of faith and resolve for generations of sailors who stand watch over Pakistan’s seas.

As the nation marks another Defence Day, the Pakistan Navy reminds us that Pakistan’s defence has never been limited to its land or skies.

The struggle for national security has also reached into the depths of the Arabian Sea.

From the shores of Dwarka to the vigilance of modern maritime operations, and from the sacrifices of PNS Ghazi to daily missions against narcotics and human trafficking, the Pakistan Navy continues to carry forward the legacy of its shuhada and ghazis.

Their vow remains clear: Pakistan’s honour, sovereignty and waters must never be compromised.

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