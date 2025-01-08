Karachi : Urs Mubarak of Baba Pir Syed Shah Ishaq Al Kazmi will be celebrated on January 12 at Khairabad Madina Colony Sardar House Sector 16 Orangi Town Karachi. The Preparations for Urs have been completed, the arrival of devotees from all over the country is continuing, the celebrations will begin with the wearing of chador, a Mahfil-e-Sama has been organized on the occasion of Urs, and a langar has also been arranged for the pilgrims. Sajjada Nashin Darbar Alia Mari Sharif Abbottabad Province Mashhad Abbottabad Pir Syed Shah Sultan Ishaq Al Kazmi will meet the pilgrims according to the Khalifa Sardar Ghulam Sarwar Khan of Darbar Alia Mari Sharif Abbottabad, the meeting time is from 11 am to 2 pm.