Karachi : Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue; Muhammad Ali, Minister of State for Power, Government of Pakistan; Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumaithi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates; Augie K Fabela II, Founder & Chairman, Board of Directors, VEON; Kaan Terzioglu, Group Chief Executive Officer, VEON; and former Governors of State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and Dr. Reza Baqir along with other national and international speakers will express their views during various sessions of this two day summit.