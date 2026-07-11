United States Assumes the Chairmanship of the FORGE 

Washington D.C : The United States assumes the role of chair of the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE), following a successful chairmanship by the Republic of Korea.

FORGE is a coalition of like-minded nations working together to establish secure, diversified and resilient critical minerals supply chains.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched FORGE at the Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

FORGE brings together partner nations to discuss policy and advance high-impact critical minerals projects by leveraging public finance institutions and coordinated diplomatic support.

During its Chairmanship, the United States will continue championing efforts to safeguard the national and economic security of the United States by working alongside FORGE partners to accelerate critical mineral projects that power our economy and underpin our security.

The United States looks forward to a productive tenure as chair and remains committed to working with our partners to create secure supply chains of some of the key critical minerals.