U.S. Squeezes Iran’s Regime Financiers and Shadow Banking Networks

Exclusive By: Kanwal Abidi

Washington D.C : The United States is taking decisive action to cut off the financial lifelines sustaining Iran’s ruling elite. This action shalltarget Ali Ansari, a Dubai-based Iranian national who has built a sprawling global network of real estate and commercial holdings — spanning Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Cyprus, the UAE, and beyond — on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other regime insiders.

The United States also sanctioned three Iran-based currency exchange houses: Mohammad Darbani and Partners, Lavasani and Partners and Mohsen Khandan and Partners — along with their managing partners and associated front companies. By targeting these networks, the United States is directly disrupting the regime’s ability to access foreign currency and conduct international financial activity.

These actions reflect the Trump Administration’s commitment to holding accountable all those who enable the regime’s corruption and regional aggression. The United States will continue to pursue sanctions against individuals, companies, and financial institutions — including foreign entities — that facilitate illicit Iranian commerce, and will not relent until the Iranian regime ends its destabilizing behavior and its exploitation of the Iranian people.

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