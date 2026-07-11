July 11, 2026

U.S. Squeezes Iran’s Regime Financiers and Shadow Banking Networks

News Desk July 11, 2026
images

Exclusive By: Kanwal Abidi 

Washington D.C : The United States is taking decisive action to cut off the financial lifelines sustaining Iran’s ruling elite. This action shalltarget Ali Ansari, a Dubai-based Iranian national who has built a sprawling global network of real estate and commercial holdings — spanning Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Cyprus, the UAE, and beyond — on behalf of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other regime insiders.

The United States also sanctioned three Iran-based currency exchange houses: Mohammad Darbani and Partners, Lavasani and Partners and Mohsen Khandan and Partners — along with their managing partners and associated front companies. By targeting these networks, the United States is directly disrupting the regime’s ability to access foreign currency and conduct international financial activity.

These actions reflect the Trump Administration’s commitment to holding accountable all those who enable the regime’s corruption and regional aggression. The United States will continue to pursue sanctions against individuals, companies, and financial institutions — including foreign entities — that facilitate illicit Iranian commerce, and will not relent until the Iranian regime ends its destabilizing behavior and its exploitation of the Iranian people.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

images (4)

United States Assumes the Chairmanship of the FORGE 

News Desk July 11, 2026
image_credit_usa_v._teekaye_jr._final

Maryland Man Sentenced for Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS

Syed Turab Shah July 11, 2026
images (2)

Nihilistic Violent Extremist Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison in San Antonio

Syed Turab Shah July 11, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com