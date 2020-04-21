United Business Group (UBG) leaders have appealed to the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of all the four provinces to hear the courts taking precautionary measures under the lockdown SOPs to provide justice without interruption. Orders should be issued. UBG Patron In Chief S.M. Munir, Chairman Southern Region Khalid Tawab, General Secretary Zubair Tafil, Senior Leader Muhammad Hanif Gohar and UBG spokesman Gulzar Feroz in a statement issued by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Chief Justice. Appealing to the KPK, Chief Justice Punjab and Chief Justice Balochistan, said that just as the construction industry and other industries have been opened under SOPs and precautionary measures, the proceedings for the cases pending for the provision of justice are possible, Orders should be issued. UBG leaders said that millions of people are waiting for justice in different courts. The lockdown has caused people to get upset over the suspension of judicial proceedings. Where the opening of other departments is a good step, providing timely justice to the common man will be a very important step. Delay in the delivery of justice is the equivalent of refusing to give justice. There are hundreds of different cases in various courts of the country for which timely decision is the basic right of the common man. He appealed to the Chief Justice that, following precautionary measures and SOPs, orders should be issued in the courts to restrict the hearing to only the relevant lawyers and honorable judges, so as to provide justice like other fields. Do not be affected by the contamination and a common man can get timely justice.

