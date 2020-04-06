WORLD

UN Chief urges Govts to protect women during coronavirus lockdown

Theazb Web Desk 4 hours ago
WEB DESK – The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged governments to include protection of women in their response to the COVID-19, as domestic violence has surged globally in the wake of massive lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement and video released in multiple languages, the UN Chief described the rise in domestic violence after outbreak of the pandemic, as horrifying.

In India, the National Commission for Women reported double the usual number of domestic abuse cases in the first week of nationwide movement restrictions.

In France, the authorities said cases of domestic violence have risen by a third in the week after lockdown in the country.

Theazb Web Desk

