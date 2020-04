UBG businessmen delegation led by Patron in Chief S.M.Muneer met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House Karachi to discuss business community issues in operating factories under lockdown, attended by Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Shaikh Omer Rehan Chairman KATI, Zubair Baweja VP FPCCI, Mazhar A. Nasir, Abdul Sami Khan, Senator Abdul Haseeb, Hanif Gohar, Tariq Haleem, Noor Khan & others.

