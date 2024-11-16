By Special Correspondent.

Karachi: Road accidents at Abul Hasan Isfahani Road, Block 4-A, Gulshan-e-Iqbal are increasing day by day due to speedy and wrong side traffic specially in front of Masjid Bilal.

The pedestrian bridge which was installed two months ago in front of Noor Plaza could not be inaugurated while waiting for the red tape causing at least four accidents in one week at the point. Three children of Noor Plaza, including the son of senior journalist and anchorperson Akhtar Shaheen Rind, were injured, local residents confirmed.

According to the details, earlier due to lack of pedestrian bridge on Abul Hasan Isfahani Road from Maskan Chowrangi towards Paradise bakery, accidents were occuring every day. Speeding and wrong side car and motorcycle riders have become the major cause of accidents.

On the complaints of the residents, the administration has built a pedestrian bridge in front of Noor Plaza two months ago, but it is being subjected to red tape. Two months have passed since the installation is completed. There have been four accidents in the last one week in which three children have been injured residing in Noor Plaza alone.

Injured children include Senior journalist Akhtar and anchor person Akhtar Shaheen Rind’s fifteen-year-old son Mubeen Akhtar, ten-year-old Nazir and twelve-year-old Farhan. After the accidents, the accused escaped.

The residents of the area have demanded the administration to open the pedestrian bridge immediately. The administration has started making money by placing advertisements on the bridge, but it is not benefiting the citizens. Residents of the area said that if this bridge is not opened immediately, they will protest on Abul Hasan Isfahani Road.

Area residents have also appealed to construct or install speed breakers at both sides of the road.