Trump to raise issue of religious freedom in India during meeting with Modi

WEB DESK – US President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom in India during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

A senior administration official in a statement in Washington said that the world is looking towards India to respect religious minorities.

Earlier, in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, four US Senators said Modi’s steps in Kashmir and the citizenship laws are threatening the rights of certain religious minorities and the secular character of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...