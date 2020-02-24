US working with Pakistan in very positive way in fight against terrorism: Trump

AHMADABAD – The United States has said that it is working with Pakistan in a very positive way in fight against terrorism.

Addressing a huge gathering in Ahmedabad on arrival after his two-day visit to India, President Donald Trump said his administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on the terrorist organizations on the border.

He also expressed hope for reducing tensions and bringing stability of the future of harmony, for all of the nations of South Asia.

He also termed relationship with Pakistan as very good one.



Like this: Like Loading...