TPL Maps and DVAGO Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Location-Based Healthcare Services

TPL Maps and DVAGO enter a strategic partnership focused on healthcare, technology and location-based services.

Digital mapping and location intelligence company TPL Maps and pharmacy chain DVAGO have entered into a strategic partnership to explore opportunities across healthcare, technology and location-based services.

The collaboration will connect DVAGO’s extensive pharmacy and healthcare network with TPL Maps’ expertise in digital mapping, navigation, location intelligence and location-based solutions.

The partnership aims to create new ways for businesses to connect with customers and improve location-related services. It will also explore technology-driven solutions that can support greater convenience and accessibility.

Combining Healthcare and Location Intelligence

Under the agreement, the two organizations will examine opportunities to use geographic data and advanced technology across different customer and business applications.

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The collaboration is expected to support more efficient location-based experiences. It will also explore ways to make healthcare services easier to access through digital tools and location intelligence.

Both organizations will continue to identify areas where their respective networks, technology and data capabilities can create value for customers and businesses.

Focus on Digital Innovation

The partnership reflects growing interest in combining healthcare networks with digital mapping and location-based technologies.

TPL Maps brings expertise in mapping, navigation and geographic intelligence. DVAGO contributes its pharmacy and healthcare network, creating a platform for exploring new technology-led services.

The two companies will assess further opportunities to improve accessibility, convenience and efficiency through location-based solutions.

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