KGS Students to Be Honored for Gold Medal at Russia Climate Olympiad

Karachi Grammar School students to showcase their award-winning AI climate project in Karachi.

Karachi Grammar School (KGS) students have won a Gold Medal at an international Climate Olympiad in Russia, according to event organizers.

The students will discuss their achievement at a special press conference on Friday, October 2, 2026. The event will start at 5:00pm at the Main Hall of the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The winning team will meet media representatives and explain their work. They will also demonstrate their award-winning AI presentation live during the event.

Russian Consul General to Attend

The Consul General of the Russian Federation will attend the press conference as Guest of Honor. Organizers said the diplomat will personally congratulate the KGS students on their international achievement.

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Key dignitaries will also address the gathering. Media representatives can interact with the young scholars and learn more about their climate-related project.

The students’ achievement highlights Pakistan’s participation in international academic competitions. Their AI presentation also demonstrates the growing role of technology in climate-related research and education.

Event Details

Event: Press Conference & Live AI Model Demonstration

Date: Friday, October 2, 2026

Time: 5:00pm

Venue: Main Hall, Karachi Press Club

Guest of Honor: Consul General of the Russian Federation

Organizers have invited media representatives to attend the press conference and cover the students’ achievement.

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