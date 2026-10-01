TDAP Holds Consultative Meeting on First WEXNET Quetta Edition

TDAP officials meet women entrepreneurs in Quetta to discuss the first WEXNET edition.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Regional Office Quetta held a consultative meeting with women entrepreneurs ahead of the first edition of WEXNET Quetta.

TDAP Regional Office Quetta Director Noor Ali Achakzai chaired the meeting. Women entrepreneurs from Quetta and other parts of Balochistan participated in the session.

The participants discussed preparations for WEXNET Quetta. Key areas included product displays, market linkages, business networking and new commercial opportunities.

Expanding Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs

Noor Ali Achakzai said women entrepreneurs play an important role in Pakistan’s economy and export growth.

He said WEXNET Quetta would give women entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their products and business capabilities. The event will also help participants develop new business connections and explore national and international markets.

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TDAP, he added, is taking several initiatives to bring women entrepreneurs into the mainstream of trade and exports. WEXNET Quetta is part of these efforts and aims to connect businesses from Balochistan with wider markets.

Focus on Market Access and Exports

TDAP officials briefed participants on the objectives of WEXNET. They also explained the participation process and planned activities.

Women entrepreneurs shared suggestions on marketing, branding and packaging. They also discussed market access, business linkages and export opportunities for their products.

Special attention will be given to B2B linkages, networking and market connections during WEXNET. TDAP officials said these activities can help women entrepreneurs expand their businesses and explore new markets.

WEXNET Quetta to Showcase Local Businesses

The first edition of WEXNET will be held in Quetta. Women entrepreneurs from different sectors will have an opportunity to display their products, brands and business capabilities.

The meeting also emphasized cooperation among government institutions, chambers of commerce, business organizations, development agencies and the private sector.

Participants agreed to strengthen these linkages to support the success of WEXNET Quetta.

TDAP Regional Office Quetta invited eligible women entrepreneurs to participate in the event. The authority said the platform will offer opportunities for business networking, market development and export promotion.

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