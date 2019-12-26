Avari Towers Hotel celebrated Christmas

KARACHI – Avari Towers Hotel celebrated the festive occassion of Christmas on 25th December 2019 at Asia Live’s Christmas Munch. The Performance by Choir and gift hampers sponsored by Rimmel London for guests made the event more exciting.
Related Articles
Faryal Gohar Reading And Art Show At Majmua The Art Gallery
Majmua Recently Hosted In Karachi An Art Exhibition By Ali Shah, Ashkal And Maqbool Of Abstract And Figurative Paintings. The Title Was Seeking Harmony. The Show Showed In Different Hues And Compositions Women Showing Their Affinity To Life, Nature And Music. The Art Shows Aim Was To Promote And Encourage Emerging Artists So That They […]
Samir Mir Sheikh Appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh
KARACHI – The Sindh government on Thursday appointed Samir Mir Sheikh as special assistant to chief minister Murad Ali Shah. According to the details, the Sindh government extended its cabinet by eight members as Sheikh, Arbab Lutfullah, Nadir Magsi, Ajiz Jakhrani, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Jam Madad Ali, Qasim Soomro and Brigadier (retired) Haris were inducted. […]
National Foundation Day of the Republic of Korea Celebrated
Karachi: Consul General of Republic of Korea in Karachi, Mr. Bongsu Park hosted a dinner reception to celebrate National Foundation Day of Republic of Korea at local hotel. Mr. Agha Sirraj Durrani, Speaker Sindh Assembly, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Senior Minister of Sindh for Works and Services too graced the occasion of the reception. The function was a […]
You must log in to post a comment.