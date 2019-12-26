Avari Towers Hotel
Avari Towers Hotel celebrated Christmas

KARACHI – Avari Towers Hotel celebrated the festive occassion of Christmas on 25th December 2019 at Asia Live’s Christmas Munch.  The Performance by Choir and gift hampers sponsored by Rimmel London for guests made the event more exciting.

