Top players to feature in Leopards 1st SGA Ladies Inter-Club Match

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Dozens of ladies and girls will feature in the inaugural edition of the Leopards Courier SGA Ladies Amateur Inter-Club Match to be played here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club (DAC&GC) on Saturday.
The tournament is the latest and welcome addition in the growing list of golf events in the country aimed at promoting ladies’ golf in Pakistan.
The Inter-Club Match will feature teams from DAC&GC, Karachi Golf Club and Airmen Golf Club. An Under-14 event for boys and girls is also taking place simultaneously.

A total of 35 ladies and 23 kids, including both boys and girls, are featuring in the tournament.

Established as a part of the Sindh Golf Association (SGA) calendar, the Inter-Club will feature leading players of the country including national champion Humna Amjad, former national champion Aania Farooq and Humera Khalid amongst others.

“The golfing season is in full swing in Karachi and this tournament adds to the festivities,” said Asad I.A Khan, President SGA.

According to the event’s organizers, the objective of introducing a full-fledged Ladies Inter-club Match is to promote the sport among girls and ladies so they can take an active part in broadening the horizon of golf in the country. This is also one of the top targets of SGA and the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) for this year.

“We are incredibly proud to host the first Ladies Inter-club Match at DAC&GC,” commented Humera Khalid, the Tournament Director and member of the PGF Executive Committee.

“This is a fantastic initiative and perfectly aligns with our mission of building a lifelong game for golfers of all ages and abilities.

“The way that the PGF and SGA has come together to show women’s golf at its best is so inspiring and I can’t wait to see how we can be at the heart of driving that conversation again in years to come,” she said adding that the initiative has complete support of PGF and its President Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain.

“This is the 1st time we are introducing U-14 girls category because we believe that the future of golf lies in our youth,” she said. “We really appreciate all the support extended to the event especially from President PGF.”

http://Theazb.com

