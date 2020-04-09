The steps we have taken during these unfortunate times;Mr. Faisal Mubin Ganatra CEO & Director, Malka Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Stay home, take all the necessary precautions and help those in need. And remember, this too shall pass!

These are times of extreme insecurity and anxiety for millions of people all around and it is during this time that we need to remain strong and stand by our people. As the COVID-19 crisis is becoming more difficult, the need for sustainable solutions for our economy and for the humanity around us is becoming more essential.

We want to share that we have adjusted our work systems accordingly, both at administrative and production level. We would like to thank our IT department for rising to the occasion and making work-from-home seamless for the team. At the same time, our soldiers still operating in the front-line are ensuring that our production does not stop and that you continue to receive your products through our sales staff that have become a part of every other home around the world. Our technical environment is monitored 24 hours a day, under the supervision of our team. Our local & international distributors in addition to all stakeholders are also working hard and it does not become easy in this lockdown simply to ensure that the products reach the market. They are our real heroes and it is our responsibility to take care of them.

We are adopting all international safety protocols relating to workplace safety and in-market precautions.

Some of them include:

Work-from-home for whoever possible

Staff rotation at the factory to maintain social distance

Meetings being held on digital platforms

Hygiene standards raised in our offices as well as safety gear for the employees

We are grateful to our team rising to the occasion and taking the necessary precautions to ensure that you continue to enjoy your favorite recipes and convenience that our products give you.

Our humanity is faced with a challenge and it’s high time to play our role and look out for each other. Please ensure your employees and workers including domestic help is taken care of and educated about COVID-19. As a company, we associated ourselves with Hum Dard Drive to distribute rations to those suffering the most from this situation. This pandemic has changed our outlook to life: Need vs Want, Necessity vs Luxury, Privilege vs suffering. But most importantly, it has given us a reset to our crazy life. Let’s join together and remember – now and forever — what really matters.

During these uncertain times, we feel confident that as a company and with your help, we can get through this together. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. We can do this.

May Allah keep us all safe and we come out of this test, stronger than even May Allah give us strength to be better human beings in this time.

Faisal Mubin Ganatra

CEO & Director

Malka Foods Pvt. Ltd.

