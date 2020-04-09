BUSINESS

METRO Pakistan stands with Government in fight against Covid-19

Muhammad Saleem 5 hours ago
KARACHI- With a high sense of corporate social responsibility, METRO Pakistan under its program “Care & Share” is supporting the Government of Pakistan in the fight against  COVID-19 by donating 2,500 high-quality full-body protective suits.

METRO Pakistan was the first one who responded to the need of personal protective body suits at different government hospitals. The donation was handed over to the local administration of Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Karachi to combat COVID-19 by providing the first line of defense for health care workers against the virus and allowing the workers to continue attending the patients in hospitals and quarantine centers throughout the country.

METRO Pakistan believes that it is the time when everyone needs to play their part by standing together and taking initiative to support the government to win the national battle that is currently underway against this unprecedented pandemic so that we can all continue to operate with faith and pride, in a country we want to see progress.

