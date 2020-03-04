Telenor and Facebook imparting digital skills to empower women entrepreneurs

KARACHI – In continuation of its commitment to empower societies across the country, and celebrate International Women’s Day, Telenor Pakistan has begun implementation of their pledge under Girls Learn, Women Earn (GLWE) initiative with a digital skills Bootcamp for women entrepreneurs. 100 aspiring women entrepreneurs will be trained via Telenor Pakistan’s flagship design thinking program, ACTIVATE and #SheMeansBusiness, Facebook’s program on digital skills and the ambition for 2020 is to train 1000 women.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Telenor Pakistan’s 345 campuses, attended by the company’s CEO and top management along with Ms. Beth Ann, Head of Policy, Facebook, industry leaders, diplomats, and key stakeholders. Speakers during the session shed light on how the GLWE initiative and other similar activities undertaken by the participating organizations were facilitating the search for prospective solutions to the issues that women in our society face.

Improvements in technology and the implementation of digital services are helping erase barriers between suppliers and customers across the world. In Pakistan, there is immense potential for women in particular to demonstrate exceptional contributions in various fields.

This Bootcamp launched by Telenor Pakistan in partnership with Facebook’s #SheMeansBusiness program trains and facilitates women with essential digital skills for business growth and provides a space for entrepreneurs to make valuable connections. Through this, all partners are working towards achieving their goals of greater financial and digital inclusion.

“We believe in creating an enabling environment for our team members to grow and excel both personally as well as professionally. Our partnership with the World Bank and Facebook is a representation of our efforts to provide a similar atmosphere for women across the country who have the will but lack the resources to become partners in the development of our economy and society” Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan & Head of Emerging Asia Cluster said at the inauguration. “We at Telenor Pakistan have always been a very strong proponent of women’s empowerment and inclusion, both inside and outside the workplace. Being cognizant of their challenges, we have designed this digital skills bootcamp to equip them with essential skills to propel their careers further,” he added.

“When women do better, we all benefit. Pakistani women entrepreneurs are resourceful, and we want them to understand how going digital can help them start and expand their ventures. Through the #SheMeansBusiness program and our partnership with Telenor, we aim to connect entrepreneurial women with empowering tools, peers and networks,” said Beth Ann Lim, Head of Community Affairs for APAC at Facebook.

ACTIVATE is a design-driven innovation program of Telenor which imparts aspiring entrepreneurs with creative problem-solving skills. The foundation of this flagship program is based on design thinking principles and is executed through design sprint framework by Google Ventures. The women entrepreneurs learned creative visual thinking and design sprint methodologies to quickly find problems and build innovative solutions. Through #SheMeansBusiness, an initiative of Facebook the entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to learn essential digital skills for business growth including Facebook marketing, content creation, page moderation tools and analytics.



