Lahore, November 20, 2024: TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first-ever exclusive TCL Center in Multan, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion across Pakistan. This launch highlights TCL’s ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and immersive entertainment experiences to consumers, further solidifying its position as a global leader in home entertainment solutions. Chairman Fatima Group of Industry, Mian Faisal Mukhtar A. Shah, was the chief Guest at the event. The new TCL Center offers a dedicated space where customers can explore and purchase an extensive range of TCL products, including the brand’s award-winning LED TVs and energy-efficient air conditioners. Focusing on providing high-quality, affordable technology, the store aims to serve as a one-stop destination for all TCL enthusiasts in the region. The launch of this Center is a crucial step in TCL’s strategy to extend its reach beyond major cities. This new venture in Multan marks the beginning of its expansion into smaller cities. This initiative is designed to bring TCL’s premium products and world-class customer experience closer to the consumers who

have long awaited a direct and interactive encounter with the brand. The TCL Center features an interactive and customer-centric environment, allowing visitors to experience firsthand the brand’s innovative products in action. From TCL’s latest range of LED TVs to the highly efficient TCL air conditioners, customers can immerse themselves in the full spectrum of TCL’s advanced technology. Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing for TCL Middle East and Africa, shared, “The launch of our first TCL Center in Multan is a significant milestone in our mission to bring world-class entertainment technology to every corner of Pakistan. This store not only strengthens our position as the No. 1 LED TV brandbut also reinforces our commitment to offering exceptional products that enhance the lives of our customers.” Located at Gulshan Market Multan, the new TCL Center in Multan offers a modern and dynamic space for customers to explore the best of TCL’s innovative products and services. Whether you’re looking for a new TV for your living room or an air conditioner for a cooler home, the TCL Center is the ideal

destination for tech enthusiasts and families alike.