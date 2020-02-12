KARACHI – Surf Excel, Pakistan’s biggest detergent brand, is the Platinum Sponsor of Karachi Kings for the upcoming power-packed edition of PSL 2020.

Karachi Kings, owned by Salman Iqbal CEO ARY group is the most popular team of PSL and this year will be featuring some local class-acts like Imad Wasim ©, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam along with International acts like Alex Hales, Cameron Delport & Chris Jordan.

With this partnership, Surf Excel aims to continue to project, for the first time on the stage of PSL, its message of celebrating & embracing dirt as well as the true spirit of cricket!!

The MOU was signed today at the Unilever Head office between Salman Iqbal Founder & CEO ARY Group & Nosherwan Ali Director Home Care Unilever Pakistan. Also present at the occasion were Tariq Wasi CEO Karachi Kings Wasim Akram, President Karachi Kings & Uzma Khan, Head of Media Unilever Pakistan.

Speaking about the partnership, Nosherwan Ali, Director Home Care, Unilever Pakistan said “Surf Excel believes ‘Dirt is Good’ & in the importance of outdoor play towards holistic childhood. Cricket happens to be the most loved sport in Pakistan and with this partnership with arguably the most exciting PSL team Karachi Kings, our message to the team and to Pakistani kids watching everywhere would be to unabashedly play their best game of cricket “Aur Khel Ke Daagh lagtay hain tow lagen. Surf Excel hai na!”

Salman Iqbal, Founder & CEO ARY Group also shared his views on this occasion saying “Karachi Kings is excited to welcome Surf Excel on board as laundry partner. The two brands share the vision for Pakistanis embracing sport wholeheartedly. Looking forward to this journey”

Kings will start their PSL 2020 journey vs Peshawar Zalmi on February 21 at National Stadium Karachi. The month-long fifth edition of the PSL is all set to start from February 21 in Karachi.

