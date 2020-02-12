Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Holds Annual Conference

KARACHI – Pak-Qatar Family Takaful held its Annual Conference in Karachi and Lahore, to celebrate the performance excellence of the Takaful Distribution Team business achievement for the year 2019 across the regions of Pakistan and to align the strategic Business Growth plans for the year 2020 and beyond. The events were attended by senior management and awards were distributed amongst the top performers.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed (CEO, PQFTL) said: “I would like to congratulate the entire team for the hard work and efforts for achieving 2019 business targets. The Takaful Distribution Team performed exceptionally well across Pakistan and are fully motivated to achieve business targets set for the year 2020”. He further added that much more coordinated efforts are required to increase the number of participants in order to offer convenience to the valuable participants and emphasized using digital technology with a focus on customer-centric approach thus terming it as the key to sustainable business growth and success.

Zahid Hussain Awan (CEO, PQGTL and member of the board of directors, Pak-Qatar Takaful Group) said: “Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, being the first and the largest Family Takaful operator, is viewed as the key influencer in the progression and advancements in the field of Islamic finance. From the establishment of operations just over a decade to a franchise that boasts more than 100+ locations across 90+ cities in Pakistan, is phenomenal growth indeed and something we are all extremely proud of. Today’s gathering is a clear reflection of the Group’s commitment that we endeavor to strengthen and grow our business in this market as ‘One Team One Goal’.

Top-performing Takaful distribution representatives of Pak-Qatar Takaful for the year 2019 business were applauded and presented mementos as a token of appreciation by the company.

