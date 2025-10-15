Sukkur IBA University has once again brought pride to Pakistan by securing a place in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. Among 2,191 participating institutions worldwide, Sukkur IBA University has been placed in the 601–800 band, reaffirming its strong commitment to academic excellence, research quality, and global engagement.

This remarkable achievement places Sukkur IBA University in the 2nd tier among the top 8 ranked universities of Pakistan and makes it the only university from Sindh Province to earn this global recognition.

This milestone underscores the university’s dedication to quality education, impactful research, and sustainable development — aligning with international standards and best practices.

Congratulations to the entire Sukkur IBA University community — faculty, staff, students, alumni, and partners — for their collective efforts and commitment that continue to elevate the university’s global standing.