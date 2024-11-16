Karachi : The Standing Committee on Media and Public Relations of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) convened today under the leadership of its Convener, Mr. Shujaat Ali Baig and Deputy Convener Syed Tarab Shah. The meeting, attended by esteemed committee members, commenced with an introduction of the team and a reaffirmation of their commitment to promoting Pakistan’s economic and cultural significance on national and international platforms. Among the committee members who participated in the meeting were Convener Shujaat Ali Baig, Deputy Convener Syed Tarab Shah, Farhan Ahmed Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing HBL, Syed Kashif Rafi Registrar of Ilama University, Ammar Muzaffar (K-Electric), Ali Pasnani CEO Union Microfinance Bank Ex Group Head JS Bank, Changhez Khan Corporate Communication PIA, Aqeel Ahmed, Mohsin Ali Head of Marketing Venus Network, Irfan Hussain Manager Coordination Wing FPCCI and Ali Asghar were involved. The agenda focused on setting the way forward, finalizing key action items, and planning significant upcoming events, including celebrations for Quaid-e-Azam Day and the New Year. During the session, committee members emphasized the need to spotlight Pakistan’s economic development and extend support to the business community. Addressing the participants, Convenor Dhujast Ali highlighted the committee’s efforts to project Pakistan’s importance globally, including in the United States, through initiatives that underscore the nation’s potential and vibrant landscape. He reiterated the role of the committee in organizing events that support Pakistan’s economy and enhance its image abroad. A detailed discussion ensued regarding the planning of future events aimed at catering to the industry’s needs and attracting potential investors to Pakistan. Members collectively acknowledged the importance of aligning such efforts with the broader goal of fostering economic growth and elevating Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to drive focused efforts towards celebrating national occasions and creating impactful platforms to engage stakeholders, promote business opportunities, and showcase Pakistan’s unique offerings to the world.