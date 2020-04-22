Mr. Ahsan Mehanti, Managing Director / CEO, Arif Habib Commodities.

ARIF HABIB COMMODITIES, an Arif Habib Group Company, is investment arms of ARIF HABIB LTD. Arif Habib Commodities provide a wide range of services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, NBFTs, governments and high-net-worth individuals. As an investment arm of Arif Habib Group founded in 1973, the firm is based in Karachi.

ARIF HABIB COMMODITIES is PMEX market maker that has Pakistan’s largest client base served by Pakistan’s largest trading team at Pakistan Mercantile Exchange. Our Research and Client Services grades us one of the finest and Top Brokers of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange.

Arif Habib Commodities focuses on various commodities markets from precious metals to tropical soft commodities.

“Our aim is to lead as the most trusted commodities broker, investor and investment manager.” Ahsan Mehanti

Director and Chief Executive Officer

The Arif Habib Group ranks amongst the largest and oldest conglomerate in Pakistan. Managing assets in excess of PKR. 240 billion. The Group serves over 100,000 local/international clients base.

Mr. Ahsan Mehanti is Managing Director / CEO of Arif Habib Commodities engaged in Commodities Investment, Brokerage, Research, Advisory and Investment Management including Spot / Future trading with Pakistan Mercantile Exchange. He is a Certified Director (ICAP) and is also serving as GM & Director of Arif Habib DMCC (UAE). He also serves as Member Audit Committee and Director with Crescent Textile Mills Limited. He serves on Economic Sector, Best Corporate Awards / CSR Committee of ICAP and Stock Exchanges in Pakistan.

He was designated as Director (Executive Vice President) at MCB Arif Habib Savings & Investments Limited (one of the Largest Private Sector Asset Management Company). He has worked on senior positions with Ernst & Young, Price Water House Coopers, CEO at a premier stock brokerage firm and Central Depository Company of Pakistan. He also held position as Chairman Audit Committee & Non-Executive Director on board of Rozgar MicroFinance Bank Limited (Investment arm of Arif Habib Corporation, Summit Bank and National Investment Trust Ltd.)

By profession, Mr. Ahsan Mehanti is a Chartered Accountant. He is member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia, Chartered Securities & Investment Institute (UK), CPA Australia, Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK) & the CFA Institute (USA).

Like this: Like Loading...