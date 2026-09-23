Musarrat Misbah Receives Pakistan Digital Award for Shariah Compliance

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig presents the Pakistan Digital Award for Shariah Compliance to Musarrat Misbah.

Musarrat Misbah, CEO of Diplex Group, received the Pakistan Digital Award for Shariah Compliance for her work in the cosmetics sector.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of Parliament and chief guest, presented the award to Musarrat Misbah at the ceremony.

The award recognises her contribution to Pakistan’s cosmetics industry.

Musarrat Misbah Honoured for Industry Contribution

Musarrat Misbah leads Diplex Group and has built a strong presence in Pakistan’s beauty and cosmetics sector.

The recognition highlights her work and leadership in the industry.

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The award ceremony brought together business and industry representatives.

Organisers recognised achievements across different sectors during the event.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig presented the award to Musarrat Misbah in recognition of her contribution to the cosmetics field.

The honour adds to the professional recognition received by the Diplex Group CEO.

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