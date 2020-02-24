BANKING

Silkbank and Port Grand sign Agreement to facilitate Customers

Silkbank

KARACHI – Silkbank Limited signed an agreement with Port Grand where Mr. Nouman Butt (Head Alliances, Loyalty and New Initiatives, Silkbank) met Mr. Faisal Baig (Assistant Vice President Commercial & Operations, Port Grand) with their respective teams to sign the agreement. This promising partnership will provide Silkbank Credit Card customers Free Entry at Port Grand and multiple discounts on restaurants.

