Tapal Danedar introduces Elaichi flavored Tea with an evening of Tea and Music

KARACHI – Pakistan’s most-loved and premium tea brand Tapal Danedar launched its brand new Elaichi flavored tea with an evening of tea and music. Hot cups of Elaichi tea were served at Karachi’s Deli restaurant along with a high-tea buffet and a live performance by Zoe Viccaji.

As Pakistan’s largest tea company, Tapal Tea is committed to applying its deep understanding of Pakistani consumers towards bringing new offerings to the market. The special new Elaichi variant has been created by mixing high-quality cardamom flavor to the Tapal Danedar blend, making a perfectly balanced and aromatic cup of Elaichi chai.

Along with representatives from Tapal Danedar, the event was attended by notable personalities from the corporate, media and entertainment sectors. Guests included Ahsan Khan, Mansha Pasha, Azfar Rehman, Meera, Ghana Ali, Meera Ansari, Noor Hassan, Eshal Fayyaz, Naveen Waqar, Komal Aziz, Hasnain Lehri, Hina Ashfaq, Sohail Javed, Frieha Altaf, and Anoushey Ashraf, among many others.

The evening commenced with a speech by the CEO of Tapal Dandedar, Mr. Samar Hayat. He stated, “Tapal Danedar has always prided itself on merging quality with innovation and applying our longstanding understanding of the market to the development of new products. The Elaichi flavor is the latest addition to our vast offerings of tea blends.”

Following this, acclaimed musical artist Zoe Viccaji sang live for the audience. A range of activities like a special Photo Booth and a Gravity Booth was also set up to add to the festivity.

In particular, the focus was the new Elaichi flavored tea with its refreshing aroma and distinctive taste. Tapal Tea’s focus on research and development has led to a diverse and unique product line of teas that is unparalleled in Pakistan. Tapal Tea’s innovation journey has brought to Pakistan the signature dander and mixture tea blends, stringless round teabags, three-in-one instant tea as well as a highly innovative variety of green teas, including options in fruity flavors. The Tapal Danedar Elaichi flavored tea is the latest product to be launched by the company, distinctive in its taste and its cardamom aroma. This new blend will be available not only as a loose tea but also in the form of teabags so that Tapal Danedar Elaichi tea can be enjoyed anywhere in the world.

Now, one doesn’t need to add elaichi separately to make their elaichi tea, all they need is the new Tapal Danedar Elaichi!

