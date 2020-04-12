ENTERTAINMENTPERSONALITY

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a Pakistani model turned actress

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

KARACHI – Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a Pakistani model turned actress. After receiving an award for Best Emerging Model at Lux Style Awards and Hum Awards, Khattak started her career as a fashion model and appeared in several television commercials.

She has noted for her short hair looks on the ramp.
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak ventured into acting by playing the leading lady in the 2018 television serials Teri Meri Kahani and Beti. Both of which earned her critical acclaim.

She moves on to acting and made her debut with Momina Duraid’s Teri Meri Kahani where she played a lead character of Deena opposite Azfar Rehman and Saboor Aly.

