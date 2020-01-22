Seeme Productions
Seeme Productions Opens Doors To Offices in The UK and UAE

KARACHI – One of the largest independent production houses in Pakistan, Seeme Productions, has expanded its business and creative services to the international market, now operating in the UK and UAE.

This expansion comes intending to take this independent business venture to the next step portraying Pakistan on the production map worldwide and introduce Pakistani industry talent to the world. Seeme is now providing enhanced production facilities in the UK and UAE as part of its strategy to promote the production of global content, bringing work opportunities to Pakistan, and also providing the directors with the opportunity to deliver on the international market.

Speaking about this new step, the CEO, Mr. Naveed Arshad, said, “Seeme has always been aspirational, and going international is a part of that aspiration. The UK and UAE market is flourishing, and this provides the perfect opportunity for us to create a customer base abroad as well. At the start of this new decade, we hope that we can continue to deliver the same high standard of quality and reliability we are known for in Pakistan and take our vision abroad.”

Seeme’s step also opens doors for Pakistan to become a production hub, and to prove its mettle and potential in the international market. Seeme’s new premise will strengthen its operations and create an even more comprehensive business offering for the production specialists.

