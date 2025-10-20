KARACHI : The national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been named the Official Premium Partner of Riyadh Season 2025–2026. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Saudia has partnered with Riyadh Season, underscoring its role as a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitions to transform the Kingdom into a global tourism and entertainment destination.

This partnership not only emphasizes Saudia’s ongoing commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 but also opens new opportunities for Pakistani travelers to be part of one of the world’s largest entertainment events.

The agreement extends over three years, making it the first partnership of its kind to span multiple Riyadh Season editions.

“We are proud to play a role in one of the world’s leading entertainment seasons,” said Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia Group. “This three-year partnership represents a milestone in building long-term strategic relationships that advance the ambitions of both parties. It also reflects Saudia’s commitment to connecting visitors from across the globe to the heart of the Kingdom, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Following an extraordinary 2024 edition, Riyadh Season 2025–2026 promises to be even bigger. Running from October 10, 2025, through March 2026, this sixth edition will feature 11 immersive entertainment zones and 7,000+ events. These include two new areas, Beast Land and Blvd Flowers.

For travelers from Pakistan, Riyadh Season offers an exciting new destination for family vacations, sports tourism, and cultural exploration — all just a short flight away. As the Official Premium Partner, Saudia will enhance connectivity and provide greater accessibility from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Multan, enabling Pakistani visitors to experience the very best of Saudi hospitality and entertainment.

Among the major highlights are two world-class sporting spectacles that will capture global attention:

– The Six Kings Slam – A one-of-a-kind tennis showdown featuring six of the world’s greatest players: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Taylor Fritz

– The Ring IV: Night of the Champions – An explosive night of elite boxing, featuring top British boxers Anthony Yarde and Sam Noakes among other global stars

Building on its strong presence in the Pakistani market, Saudia continues to make it easier than ever for international visitors — especially from Pakistan — to experience Riyadh Season firsthand. With frequent direct flights and seamless travel experiences, the airline plays a vital role in strengthening air and cultural links between Pakistan and the Kingdom’s rapidly growing tourism and entertainment landscape.