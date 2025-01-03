Pakistan faced an early injury scare during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Friday, as opener Saim Ayub was stretchered off the field after injuring his ankle.

The severity of Ayub’s injury remains uncertain, but he has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. On the field, he was unable to put weight on his right ankle and appeared visibly distressed, shedding tears as medical staff attended to him.

The incident occurred in the seventh over when Ryan Rickelton edged a ball through the slips, prompting Ayub and Aamer Jamal to chase it down to deep third. While Jamal successfully pulled the ball back, Ayub, positioned as the relay fielder, lost his balance and twisted his ankle. He immediately collapsed, clutching his lower leg in pain as the team’s physio rushed to provide assistance.

“Saim Ayub twisted his right ankle during fielding. He has gone to the hospital for further investigation. Updates will be provided in due course,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat in the Cape Town Test. The hosts currently lead the series 1-0.