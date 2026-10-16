Rehan School, Al-Khair Institute Sign Agreement to Expand AI Education for Children

Rehan School and Al-Khair Institute of Technology partner to expand AI education for children.

Rehan School and Al-Khair Institute of Technology have signed an agreement to promote artificial intelligence (AI), modern technology and practical skills among children.

Under the agreement, Rehan School’s ACCL programme will launch at Al-Khair Institute of Technology in North Karachi. The monthly fee will be Rs. 1,000, making the programme accessible at a relatively low cost.

The agreement was signed by Rehan Allahwala, founder of Rehan School, and Muhammad Saad Sheikh, chief executive officer of Al-Khair Institute of Technology. The partnership aims to prepare children for future opportunities through technology-based learning and practical education.

AI Education and Practical Skills

Rehan School will provide a physical teacher at the North Karachi institute. The teacher will deliver lessons and training based on the ACCL curriculum.

The programme will introduce children to modern technology alongside conventional education. It will also encourage creativity and help students develop skills for everyday life.

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Students will learn about artificial intelligence, effective communication and identifying their individual strengths. The curriculum will also cover practical work, entrepreneurship and basic ways to earn income through their skills.

The programme aims to help children apply their knowledge, solve problems and explore opportunities for financial independence.

Focus on Confidence and Entrepreneurship

Rehan School founder Rehan Allahwala believes education should do more than place a financial burden on parents. According to the institution’s vision, learning should help children use their abilities to solve real-world problems and create opportunities for employment and income.

The programme will therefore combine technology education with personal development. It will focus on self-confidence, communication, creative thinking and an entrepreneurial mindset.

The partnership aims to prepare children for changes in the modern economy. It also seeks to help them use their talents to contribute positively to society.

Expansion to Seven More Branches Planned

The ACCL programme is initially being introduced at Al-Khair Institute of Technology in North Karachi. The next phase aims to extend it to seven additional branches of the institute, Insha’Allah.

The planned expansion could give more children access to training in artificial intelligence and modern technology at a monthly fee of Rs. 1,000.

The agreement marks a collaboration between the two institutions to broaden access to technology-focused education. Both organisations aim to help children develop practical abilities alongside academic knowledge and prepare for future opportunities.

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