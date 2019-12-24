APNS
KARACHI PAKISTAN

APNS Regretted Government resorting to use advertisements as tool to Silence Fair and Objective Comments Media

KARACHI – The Executive Committee of the APNS held its meeting on December 24, 2019 at Karachi which was chaired by the President, APNS, Mr. Hameed Haroon. The members pointed out that the quantum of advertisements of Federal Government and various provincial governments have not only been curtailed but the advertisements were being released to selected media whereas other genuine publications are being denied.

The President briefed the members on the proceedings of the 8th Wage Board and explained the salient features of the deliberations held in the concluding sessions.

The Executive Committee decided to hold its Award Ceremony in the month of February 2020 wherein the winners of 23rd journalist awards and 24th advertising awards will be bestowed their awards.

The members of the Executive Committee offered Fateha on the sad demise of mother of Mr. Sarmad Ali, Secretary General, APNS and Mr. Danyal Waseem, elder son of Mr. Waseem Ahmed, Chairman, Balochistan Committee.

The meeting was attended by the following :

Hameed Haroon, President, Sarmad Ali, Secretary General,  Syed  Muhammad  Munir  Jilani,  Joint Secretary,  Shahab  Zuberi, Finance Secretary,  Syed Ali Manzar (Daily Aftab,), Bilal Farooqi (Daily Aghaz), Mukhtar Ahmed Aaqil (Weekly Al Akhbar, Karachi), Syed Turab Shah (Daily Ausaf), Najamuddin Sheikh (Daily Deyanat), Kazi Asad Abid (Fortnightly Ibrat), Syed Akbar Tahir (Daily Jasarat), Javed Mehr Shamsi (Daily Kaleem), Zeeshan Shami (Daily Mashriq, Quetta), Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi (Monthly Naey Ufaq)  Salman Qureshi (Monthly Naya Rukh), Mubasher Mir (Daily Pakistan, Lahore), Faisal Zahid Malik (D/Pakistan Observer), Dr. Waqar Yousuf Azeemi (Monthly Roohani Digest), Riaz Ahmed Mansuri (Monthly The Cricketer), Mrs. Masudah M. Ahmad (Monthly Teenager) and Usman Arab Saati (Daily Vatan Gujrati).

