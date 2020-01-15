KARACHI – Produced under the banner of Moomal Entertainment and M&D Productions, one of the most anticipated drama serials of the year Pyar Ke Sadqey, featuring the versatile Yumna Zaidi and the charming Bilal Abbas in lead roles is set to premiere on HUM TV on January 16, 2020.

Pyar Ke Sadqey story revolves around Abdullah, his mother Mansoora Begum and his covetous stepfather Sarwar Aaqil. In his scheme to control the family’s fortunes, Sarwar Aaqil maintains a tight grip over family matters and never lets go of any opportunity to shatter Abdullah’s self-esteem and confidence by torturing him mentally with his constant criticism.







This continuous torture makes Abdullah skeptic and he starts acting like a child incapable of making any decisions. The story takes an interesting turn when the heart-broken Abdullah marries a girl in a dramatic situation which his stepfather has set his eyes upon for himself.





What follows is an epic tale of deceit and a moral fight for self-esteem and glory. Directed by Farooq Rind and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, the play boasts a stellar cast including Yumna Zaidi, Bilal Abbas, Atiqa Odho, Omair Rana, Yashma Gill and Others.

Date and Time: Every Thursday at 8 pm.

Hum TV

Hum TV is a 24-hour Urdu General Entertainment TV channel based in Karachi, Pakistan. It was founded by Sultana Siddiqui and Duraid Qureshi. It is owned by Hum Network Limited (KSE:HUMNL).[1] Hum Network Limited was known as Eye Television Network Limited prior to 21 January 2011.[2] Hum TV began its transmission on 17 January 2005. In March 2013, Hum Network held its first Hum Awards ceremony.[3] As of 1 May 2018 Hum TV shut down its SD feed and is only is available in HD in Pakistan.

Hum TV’s programming consists mainly of youth-centric programming like Malaal-e-Yaar, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, and other serials.

