Pyar Ke Sadqey
ENTERTAINMENT

Pyar Ke Sadqey: featuring Yumna Zaidi set to premiere on 16 January

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Produced under the banner of Moomal Entertainment and M&D Productions, one of the most anticipated drama serials of the year Pyar Ke Sadqey, featuring the versatile Yumna Zaidi and the charming Bilal Abbas in lead roles is set to premiere on HUM TV on January 16, 2020.

Pyar Ke Sadqey story revolves around Abdullah, his mother Mansoora Begum and his covetous stepfather Sarwar Aaqil. In his scheme to control the family’s fortunes, Sarwar Aaqil maintains a tight grip over family matters and never lets go of any opportunity to shatter Abdullah’s self-esteem and confidence by torturing him mentally with his constant criticism.

  • Pyar Ke Sadqey
  • Pyar Ke Sadqey
  • Pyar Ke Sadqey

This continuous torture makes Abdullah skeptic and he starts acting like a child incapable of making any decisions. The story takes an interesting turn when the heart-broken Abdullah marries a girl in a dramatic situation which his stepfather has set his eyes upon for himself.

What follows is an epic tale of deceit and a moral fight for self-esteem and glory. Directed by Farooq Rind and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, the play boasts a stellar cast including Yumna Zaidi, Bilal Abbas, Atiqa Odho, Omair Rana, Yashma Gill and Others.  

Date and Time: Every Thursday at 8 pm.

Hum TV

Hum TV is a 24-hour Urdu General Entertainment TV channel based in Karachi, Pakistan. It was founded by Sultana Siddiqui and Duraid Qureshi. It is owned by Hum Network Limited (KSE:HUMNL).[1] Hum Network Limited was known as Eye Television Network Limited prior to 21 January 2011.[2] Hum TV began its transmission on 17 January 2005. In March 2013, Hum Network held its first Hum Awards ceremony.[3] As of 1 May 2018 Hum TV shut down its SD feed and is only is available in HD in Pakistan.

Hum TV’s programming consists mainly of youth-centric programming like Malaal-e-Yaar, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, and other serials.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
ENTERTAINMENT

7th Sky Entertainment Brings another Exciting Drama to Our T.V Screens

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi: 7th Sky Entertainment is known for productions that are engaging and completely out of the box and their latest venture Aye Dil Tu Bata is releasing on the 19th of November and will be playing from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm.+ Produced by none other than the remarkable duo of ace producers Abdullah Kadwani […]

Pepsi Battle of the Bands
ENTERTAINMENT

Auj Wins Pepsi Battle Of The Bands Season 4

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – And the two-month long journey has finally come to an end. After weeks of intense competition and intensive hard work, the final battle narrowed down to Auj and Aarish, who became the two finalists of Pepsi Battle of the Bands season four. After an eternity of anticipation, co-host Hina Altaf announced the winner […]

B. Howard
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

Michael Jackson’s son B. Howard is set to perform a live concert in Karachi

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi is in for a grand treat as the late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s biological son B. Howard is set to perform live in his concert at Port Grand on 13th April 2019. As a top charted artist & multi platinum producer for AKon, Ne-Yo, Vanessa Hudgens, Jason Derulo, Miguel, Latoya Jackson etc. he […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.