The second round of talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government have kicked off, with the opposition party presenting two of its major demands ie the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, as well as the release of all political prisoners, including the party’s founding chairman Imran Khan.

A PTI delegation arrived at the Parliament House for talks, which included prominent party figures such as Omar Ayub, Raja Nasser Abbas, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Salman Akram Raja, Express News reported.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also joined the delegation shortly after.

The negotiation committee is being chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Other key participants include Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar, along with Aleem Khan, Farooq Sattar, Ejaz-ul-Haq, and Khalid Magsi.

During the meeting, PTI representatives reiterated their demand for the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events surrounding the May 9 protests and the November 26 sit-ins.

The party also called for the immediate release of Imran Khan and all other detained PTI members and workers.

Asad Qaiser, while speaking to the media, acknowledged that the negotiation process could be prolonged and noted that progress in the first two meetings had been limited.

“We will listen to the government and present our case,” he said.