More than 1,500 citizens walk at Ilmathon in support of Education

KARACHI –  Ilmathon, a walk for education, was hosted by Young Education Supporters (YES) to help raise support for The Citizens Foundation to educate the less privileged children in Pakistan. The event brought together more than 1,500 students, teachers, parents, and community members, who participated in the walk to show their support for education at Greenwich University on Sunday.

Sponsored by Engro Foundation, Ilmathon 2020 was a celebration of 25 years of The Citizens Foundation’s mission to bring quality education to the less privileged children in Pakistan. The walk was followed by an exciting mela and performance by Kashmir – The Band and Ali Tariq. Citizens from all walks of life put their best foot forward and marched in support of education for the less privileged. 

An approximated 22.8 million children – more than half of whom are girls – are out of school in Pakistan. TCF is a non-profit organization set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education. 25 years later, TCF is now one of Pakistan’s leading organizations in the field of education for the less privileged, educating 252,000 students across 1,567 schools in Pakistan.

